Tromp: Job cuts, program cuts inevitable at Boise State

To open our campus and keep it open, we have had to rethink how we operate, and shift many of our processes and practices. We have created and staffed a new public health office, brought in a team of healthcare providers to support isolating and quarantining students, invested millions in upgraded technology to better serve our students and faculty, provided significant additional training and support this summer to prepare faculty for disruptions, and are in the process of opening a brand-new, region-wide COVID testing center that will help us keep our community healthy and safe. We hired 25 new public health employees, and more than 700 faculty participated in more than 16,000 hours of additional training this summer. Utilizing the Morrison Center and Extra Mile Arena has made many socially distanced classes possible, but they cost more to use as classrooms than the smaller, standard rooms they replaced. These changes made our success this fall possible and were critical to our enrollment, but they also required significant investment.