TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District will host its first Transition Fair: Life Beyond High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.
This is a free event for individuals with disabilities, their families and friends, teachers, professionals and community members to meet with local and state agencies who offer services and support for life after high school.
There will be a drawing for two $500 College of Southern Idaho scholarships.
For more information, call Sasha or Ashqua at 208-732-7555.
