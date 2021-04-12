Transgender athletics ban could jeopardize future NCAA events in Idaho

BOISE — Idaho’s recent ban on allowing transgender student athletes to compete in sports could impact its ability to host future NCAA events.

The NCAA’s board of governors announced Monday that it will only choose locations for NCAA championships “where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination.”

The board’s statement supporting opportunities for transgender participation in sports comes one year after Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a controversial bill banning transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports in the state.

It’s still unclear how Monday’s announcement will specifically impact the prospect of future NCAA championships in Idaho.

“The Board of Governors continues to monitor the situation and has not made a decision regarding championships,” NCAA associate director of communications Michelle Brutlag Hossick told EdNews Monday.

It’s not the first time the law has come under fire. Last summer, over 400 athletes and dozens of advocacy groups asked the NCAA to ban Idaho from hosting future events, as long as the law is on the books, the Idaho Press reported.