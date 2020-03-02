Top 4 candidates announced for CSI presidency

TWIN FALLS — Four candidates have been recommended to the College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees by the Presidential Search Committee for consideration to become the fifth president of CSI.

The college’s current president, Jeff Fox, announced in October that he would retire by June. Fox has been CSI’s president since 2014.

The CSI Board of Trustees contracted with the Association of Community College Trustees to conduct a national search for qualified candidates beginning in November. A search committee representing both the college and community interests was formed to recommend the most qualified candidates to the CSI Board of Trustees.

The four candidates announced by the CSI Board of Trustees are:

•Josh Baker

•Martin Reimer

•Dean Fisher

•Dana Young

Public forums to meet the candidates will occur from 2 to 4 p.m. March 9 and 10 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium where participants can provide additional input. Each of the events will be live-streamed on the CSI website. The forum schedule will be as follows:

March 9 2–2:50 p.m. Dean Fisher