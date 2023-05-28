Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CASTLEFORD — In many school districts in the Magic Valley and beyond, students will be changing buildings as they step from elementary to middle school, or from middle school to high school.

But for some small rural school districts all across Idaho, all grades are taught in the same building.

Castleford graduate Jehta Matkovich attended school at the same building for all 13 years of her education. In an interview with the Times-News, Matkovich said the change will be a big one.

“I already know I’m going to miss it,” Matkovich told the Times-News. “I already wish that I could go to school another year and enjoy the memories.”

But she does wonder, now that she’s no longer doing schoolwork, FFA, and sports, whether she’ll find enough ways to stay busy.

“I’m so bored at home now without school, I realize that,” Matkovich told the Times-News. “I have too much free time on my hands, because I don’t have a job. But once I have a job, I’ll be pretty busy.”

Matkovich is one of six students out of a graduating class of 20 who has been at Castleford School since kindergarten.

Matkovich’s family has ties to the school that stretch back to her great-grandfather, who graduated in 1943. Her grandfather, mother, uncle and cousin all graduated from there also.

Now that graduation is over, Matkovich doesn’t think she’ll see many of her classmates much. Many of her classmates are headed off to school in far away places like Arizona, California or Hawaii.

Other classmates are headed to schools closer to home, either to CSI, or to Boise, but she’s not sure if she’ll see them at all.

Matkovich and her sisters live on a farm near Castleford with their grandmother, Janice Carter. Now that school is done, Matkovich is in no hurry to leave the sheep, cows, chickens, and miles and miles of fields behind.

When Malkovich’s mother moved to Twin Falls to work the graveyard shift at Chobani, Carter kept Matkovich and her sisters in Castleford at her farm, to let them stay at the school they had always attended.

“I sheltered them after I got them, so she’s not wise to the world,” Carter told the Times-News. “I wanted her to go off to college and stay in a dorm, but her sisters wanted her to stay, and I think that’s the only reason she is staying.”

Matkovich wants to be a preschool teacher, and is enrolled at CSI to complete her core classes, while still being able to stay on her grandma’s farm. She said her interest in working with younger kids came when she helped coach the junior high girls volleyball for her senior project.

“It kind of geared me towards I like working with younger kids, I wanted to do something that’s gonna be able to work with younger kids more.”

Another change Matkovich is wary of is not getting to see her teachers every day. For her, knowing some of the same adults for so long has given her fair bit of inspiration about how to live a good life.

Matkovich said she’s known people at other schools who have dropped out of high school. But according to her, the kids at Castleford don’t seem to drop out as much.

“I think our teachers have something to do with it,” Matkovich said. “I think our teachers are more inspirational to our students than other schools, and we have personal connections with them.”

That personal connection comes in part, due to the smaller size. Matkovich said she had lots of opportunity to get help on school work, and people who knew here more personally than was likely at a larger school.

One teacher, Marci Howard, has taught Jehta for all 13 years.

Howard teaches physical education for all grades, as well as seventh-grade health, ninth-grade health, dual-credit wellness, and high school weights. Howard also coaches track, volleyball, and at one time or another has coached every position in the school except for football.

She’s known this year’s graduates since their first days of kindergarten, and has gotten to watch them as they grew and became mature young adults.

“I’m really grateful of the opportunity to see these kids grow up and become who they are,” Howard told the Times-News in a phone call. “Its amazing to see the changes in the friend dynamic, and the maturity and the changes and the things that they used to like that they don’t like anymore, and finding what they can thrive in, and just discovering who they are, and being willing to ask for guidance and different things like that.”

Howard said that being with a group of kids for such a long time in that small school environment gave her a chance to get to know them on a personal level, and understand their quirks, and learn ways in which they can thrive,

“It’s hard to watch them go on. But its also really rewarding to keep in touch with them,” Howard said.

Jose Alvarado also graduated last week from Castleford. Known as Pancho to his classmates and teachers, Alvarado is one of the six students who have been together since kindergarten. He said he’s relieved to be done with high school, but enjoyed his experience.

“In bigger schools the teachers don’t recognize you and if you’re struggling they just leave you alone, and don’t even bother asking, ‘How’s your day?’” Alvarado told the Times-News. “In small schools they actually care about you.”

Alvarado said the six kids who have shared the entirety of their school journey together have a special connection.

“I don’t talk to them as much like I used to, but I’m still friends with them,” Alvarado said. “We don’t even have to be close, we can still talk and all that, and we could still be friends. There’s some people that have to be really close friends in order to talk.”

Alvarado said he will stay in Castelford, helping out on farms in the area over the summer before starting classes at CSI in the fall. Eventually he wants to start an automotive detailing and collision repair business in Castleford.

Having graduated, Alvarado said he’s excited, but a little apprehensive about some of the changes. Like Matkovich, he said he’ll miss his friends.

“Half of them are going away,” Alvarado told the Times-News. “I probably won’t ever see them again, except for class reunions — if they even come.”

