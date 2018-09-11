TWIN FALLS – To cope with continually-growing student numbers, the Twin Falls School District will seek a $2.5 million emergency levy.
The school board voted Monday night to approve the levy. It’s taxpayer money, but the request doesn’t come before voters.
Idaho school districts are allowed to pursue an emergency levy by the second week of September if average daily attendance is higher than the previous year.
“We’ve come to rely on our emergency levy,” particularly for hiring additional employees, fiscal affairs director Bob Seaman told school trustees.
The Twin Falls School District saw a 522-student increase in average daily attendance over last school year, as of the third day of classes. That measures how many students show up to school – different than enrollment, which is how many students are registered.
There’s a total enrollment of 9,678 students.
Emergency levy money is used to help cover additional expenses – such as for more employees and materials – that are associated with increased student numbers.
Most of the money will go toward the cost of employing additional teachers who’d already been hired in anticipation of this school year’s enrollment increase.
A budget advisory committee, which includes community members, came up with the recommendation for the amount of the emergency levy. The group decided to seek the full amount the school district is eligible for.
Seaman told the board he supports the committee’s recommendation.
The group has excellent community representation—with a wide variety of people included – and good conversation ensued about the emergency levy, Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.
“They’re very publicly-minded individuals” and do a good job of understanding the proposals before them, Seaman said.
Beyond Twin Falls, the vast majority of south-central Idaho’s school districts — including Jerome, Minidoka County, Blaine County, Filer, Wendell and Buhl — aren’t seeking an emergency levy. They either don’t qualify or are choosing to forgo the money.
The Kimberly school board voted Wednesday to approve $93,245 in emergency levy money — less than half of what it’s eligible for.
Also on Monday night, the Twin Falls school board heard an enrollment and staffing update.
Staffing projections made in the spring were remarkably accurate, Dickinson said, and there weren’t any schools where it was necessary to shift employees to different campuses.
“Thank you to you guys for being good guessers,” Jansen said.
Class sizes are within state recommended levels, Dickinson said. The schools with the largest enrollment increases – which school officials predicted – are the two new elementary schools that opened in 2016: Rock Creek and Pillar Falls elementary schools.
During their meeting, trustees also:
- -Approved an emergency closure for Aug. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School due to no electricity.
When there’s an emergency closure, it requires a school board vote and documentation is submitted to the Idaho State Department of Education.
This closure was unusual – especially, this early in the school year, Dickinson said. Students won’t have to make up that school day, he said, as long as there’s not a terrible winter with lots of snow days.
- Recognized employees of the month from Morningside Elementary School: third-grade teacher Misty Olson-Roche and computer teacher Tammie Wilcox.
- Heard a presentation from the Twin Falls Education Association.
One goal for this year is to help teachers better advocate for themselves instead of relying on teacher’s union leadership, co-president Peggy Hoy said.
