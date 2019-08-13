TWIN FALLS — Faculty are getting ready for classes to begin at the College of Southern Idaho.
Administrators stressed the importance of faculty pride during the annual State of the College address Monday at the CSI’s Fine Arts Auditorium.
Understanding the school’s voice is essential to educating the community, CSI President Jeff Fox said.
“I want to say to each student that we’ve believed in you because we at CSI believe in each other,” Fox told a room full of faculty members. “Our students need to hear our voices. Let’s go change the world.”
Enrollment continues to trend upward and more than 12,000 students are expected to attend in 2019, said Vice President Todd Schwarz. Classes begin Monday.
About 95% of students reported positive or excellent feedback about CSI in one survey, Schwarz said, a tribute to ongoing efforts to make the school more accessible to more people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.