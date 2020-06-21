Thermometers, sanitizers and masks: Reopening school during a pandemic

Only half of the Elevate’s students are at school on any given day, dropping already small class sizes down to seven or eight kids. Students spread out within classrooms wearing personal or disposable masks around their faces or necks.

Greg Cocozza, Elevate’s residential construction instructor, asks his students to keep their masks on in his CTE class. Generally, he said, they respect that.

Cocozza was hesitant to come back to work in person. He wanted to wait and see how Idaho’s cases would increase or decrease before returning to school buildings too quickly. If Cocozza had decided he didn’t want to teach in person, White said she would have hired an aide to watch his classroom while he taught virtually.

It was talking to White about student circumstances that helped Cocozza make up his mind.

“Getting them out of their homes can really be a great thing, getting their heads geared back toward school,” he said. “I knew the risk side, but once I understood the rewards side it helped me make an educated decision.”

Tey Kruckman, a 10th grader at Elevate, was likewise nervous about the return.