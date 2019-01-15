TWIN FALLS – The Twin Falls School District is looking at ways to revamp some of its high school math class offerings.
The school board heard a presentation Monday night about math curriculum – including a proposed flowchart for math course sequences – but didn’t take action.
Twin Falls School District math department leaders created a proposal that includes two pathways for students – traditional and integrated. They’re also looking at future textbook upgrades.
Traditional is the current system where most students learn about one math topic at a time, such as through taking an algebra or geometry class. Integrated includes multiple math topics taught during the same school year.
The Idaho Standards Achievement Test in math for 10th grade is an integrated approach, said L.T. Erickson, secondary programs director for the Twin Falls School District. Having a similar approach to math classes could help students on standardized tests, he said.
If the school board approves the change, a decision would be made about which pathway is best for each student. The change would also eliminate some remedial courses.
“It would definitely be raising the bar for all of our students,” Erickson said.
Each pathway would cover the same standards, but “it’s just a matter of organization,” said Sean Spagnolo, math department chairman for the Twin Falls School District.
“Ideally, we would be able to go ahead and put in that flowchart for those courses right away,” Spagnolo said. “I don’t think that’s possible based on funding and budget and being able to purchase textbooks and all the professional development that goes along with it.”
During their meeting, trustees also:
- Approved a 2019-20 school year calendar.
- Approved $305,837.28 in school food service bids for Feb. 4 to May 22.
The bids are for a one-time drop shipment of canned foods and non-food items. The vendors are: Food Services of America ($5,828.23), Nicholas & Company, Inc. ($11,869), Northwest Distribution ($3,366) and Nicholas & Company – weekly second half ($284,774.05).
- Recognized employees of the month from I.B. Perrine and Rock Creek elementary schools: fourth-grade teacher Amber Bryan and secretary Alisa Radmall at I.B. Perrine Elementary School, and teacher Renay Skov and secretary Becca Austin at Rock Creek Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.