The state extends window to test reading

The SDE believes most students will be able to take the test in person at school this fall, in a standardized setting. But, just as it did in the spring, the SDE can make arrangements for a school, a classroom or even an individual student to take the test remotely.

Although many big schools will utilize the expanded testing window, not all schools need it.

In the remote Bruneau-Grand View School District in southwest Idaho, teachers began testing students during the first week of school. Superintendent Ryan Cantrell said the district completed IRI testing and is using the data to move into a second round of formative assessments to see if students are making progress.

Bruneau-Grand View’s baseline fall data was 20-40 percent below baseline data from 2019, Cantrell said. Testing data the IRI provides is valuable to take stock of where students are today and how disruptions associated with pandemic affect students, he said.

Some of the decrease may be attributed to testing in August instead of September, but Cantrell believes most of it is because of widespread school closures in the spring of last year.