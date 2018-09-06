KIMBERLY — To cope with an influx of students, the Kimberly School District will collect $93,245 in emergency levy money — less than half of what it’s eligible for.
School trustees voted Wednesday to approve the levy. It’s taxpayer money, but the request doesn’t come before voters.
Idaho school districts are allowed to pursue an emergency levy by the second week of September if average daily attendance is higher than the previous year. Here in the Magic Valley, only a few school districts typically do.
The Kimberly School District qualifies for $240,000 this year, but the school board decided to draw a lesser amount — “what we thought was just necessary,” Superintendent Luke Schroeder said.
The goal was also to keep the total levy rate for all Kimberly school levies and bonds fairly stable.
For emergency levies, the school board never pursues the full amount, Schroeder said. “We want to make sure we’re being good stewards of the resources of our taxpayers.”
All of the emergency levy money will be spent on staffing and supplies related to growth.
Kimberly’s enrollment is up by about 60 children — a 3 percent increase — for a total of 2,000 students. That’s comparing the third day of school, Aug. 29, with the third day last year.
For average daily attendance, Kimberly saw a 50-student increase, but it’s only claiming a 17-student uptick for emergency levy purposes.
Due to enrollment growth, Kimberly Elementary School added one second-grade class. That means the need to buy more furniture and supplies. Levy money will also be used to hire a part-time paraprofessional.
At Stricker Elementary School, levy money will go toward hiring two part-time paraprofessionals and buying library shelves. Kimberly Middle School will receive 16 tables and Kimberly High School will get more textbooks.
Money will also go toward buying more curriculum materials, special education/federal programs supplies, additional food service program expenses, and desks and chairs for the school district office.
In addition to the emergency levy, the Kimberly School District plans to spend $49,510 out of its general fund budget on needs related to growth. That includes hiring more part-time paraprofessionals and one part-time school bus driver, and buying more custodial supplies and additional technology licenses.
Last school year, the Kimberly school board approved a $153,033 emergency levy. “Our budgets were pretty tight at that time and we really had some needs due to growth,” Schroeder said.
At the time, the district didn’t have a supplemental levy to help pay for operating expenses. But in March, voters approved a two-year, $250,000 annual measure — one reason the school board isn’t pursuing as much emergency levy money this year.
In the Twin Falls School District, a budget advisory committee met last week to consider an emergency levy. The group will make a recommendation to the school board Monday, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said.
The Jerome School District was eligible for about $600,000, but the school board voted Aug. 28 not to collect it.
“Our voters have been very supportive of levies and (the school board) did not want to impose additional taxes at this time,” Superintendent Dale Layne wrote in an email to the Times-News.
Jerome has 50-100 more students compared with last school year, but school leaders are still trying to pin down exact numbers — particularly, at the middle and high schools.
The Cassia County School District is waiting for firmer enrollment numbers before starting a discussion about whether to pursue an emergency levy, district spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said.
The vast majority of south-central Idaho’s school districts — including Minidoka County, Blaine County, Filer, Wendell and Buhl — aren’t seeking an emergency levy. They either don’t qualify or are choosing to forgo the money.
