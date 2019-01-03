DIETRICH — The Dietrich School District is looking into the possibility of switching to a four-day school week in the future, but no decisions have been made yet.
The school district in Lincoln County — which has about 220 students in kindergarten through 12th grades — has a traditional five-day week now. The topic of a four-day school week came up during a Dietrich school board meeting Dec. 19. It was a discussion item, so the board didn’t take action.
“I am just in the process of providing pros and cons to the board,” Dietrich School District Superintendent Stefanie Shaw wrote in an email to the Times-News on Dec. 27. “I do not think we will be going to the 4 day week next year for sure but possibly the next year. If the board decides to pursue it once I have provided them with some information we will want to have community meetings and get patron input.”
Shaw wasn’t available late last week or Wednesday to provide more details.
A handful of surrounding Magic Valley districts — including Shoshone, Richfield, Wendell, Gooding, Hagerman, Bliss, Valley (Hazelton) and Hansen — are already on a four-day school week. They’re among 58 Idaho school districts and public charter schools with that schedule this school year.
In the midst of a statewide teacher shortage, some rural Magic Valley school district officials say a four-day school week helps with recruiting teachers. It’s just one of many factors school districts weigh before making a decision about a school schedule.
Richfield School District Superintendent Mike Smith told the Times-News in October the district’s four-day week helps with attracting job candidates, but said he was hesitant to advertise it.
First-year teachers in Richfield, for example, can make about the same amount of money as other Magic Valley schools, Smith said, but with fewer contracted work days.
