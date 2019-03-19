TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will raise the price of taking a dual credit class by $10 per credit next school year.
CSI’s board of trustees voted Monday to bump the cost from $65 to $75 per credit. It has been more than a decade since the cost has changed.
About 52 percent of CSI’s total headcount — a percentage that continues to grow — is made up of high schoolers who are taking dual credit classes, allowing them to earn high school and college credits simultaneously. Many take classes on their high school campus, while others come to the CSI campus.
Through the state’s Advanced Opportunities program, every public school student can receive up to $4,125 to use from seventh through 12th grades to pay for college-level classes.
Idaho law allows for a maximum reimbursement of $75 per credit for dual credit classes using Advanced Opportunities money.
The fee increase essentially means CSI can draw more state money per credit. “This is not an additional cost to a student,” CSI President Jeff Fox said during the Monday board meeting.
What’s important is “we’re not erecting an additional barrier” to students being able to take classes, trustee Anna Scholes said.
The current $65 fee was set 10-15 years ago, Fox said. Increasing the per-credit fee would have brought in an additional $283,300 in revenue for CSI during the 2017-18 school year.
The College of Eastern Idaho’s board of trustees recently approved a similar request to raise the per-credit fee to $75, Fox said, and he thinks other Idaho community colleges are set to vote on the topic this month.
“It does look like we’re all in concert,” CSI board chairwoman Jan Mittleider said.
Four-year colleges and universities wouldn’t be able to raise dual credit fees without approval from the Idaho State Board of Education, which is their governing body, Fox said.
CSI’s dual credit obligations have increased dramatically as enrollment has grown, Fox said. CSI implemented a new Early College unit, with about 15 employees, to handle dual credit.
CSI trustee Jack Nelson raised concerns about rural high school students not having access to as many dual credit class offerings on their campus as larger schools.
It’s quite a hardship on rural schools “because you have to be quite qualified to teach dual credit,” Nelson said.
It’s tough for schools to find someone with a teaching credential, he said, let alone a master’s degree required to teach dual credit.
Nelson also said elective dual credit classes are fun to take, but students need to be taking required classes that can be applied toward their future college degree.
During their Monday meeting, trustees also:
- Set student housing and meal plan rates for next school year.
Housing rates will remain the same, but meal plan rates will increase. CSI residence hall meal plan fees will be negotiated with food service provider Sodexo.
CSI has an on-campus dorm, Eagle Hall, and also manages the off-campus Northview and Eagle View apartments.
- Voted to give CSI administration the authority to refine and negotiate employee health insurance benefits for next school year.
SelectHealth has established a 6.9 percent premium increase “with no change to coverage in our benefit plan,” Harmon wrote in a memo.
The cost allocation between CSI and its employees will remain the same as this year, with CSI covering 85 percent of the insurance cost for an employee and 70 percent to cover an employee’s family.
Last year, CSI introduced a high deductible health plan option for employees, combined with a health savings account. Due to the savings experienced with the high deductible plan, CSI wants to increase the college’s contribution to the health saving account from $500 to $750 per year.
CSI will also unbundle its health, vision and dental insurance offerings to allow employees “to choose which coverage is right for their family situation,” Harmon wrote in the memo.
CSI was hoping for 10 percent of its employees to opt for high-deductible plans, Mittleider said, and 24 percent did.
Trustee Laird Stone asked multiple questions and expressed concerns about where additional money is coming from to increase the college’s health savings account contribution to $750 per year. He said he won’t vote for an increase in student tuition if it comes before the board this year.
Funds will come from accounts for health-related funds, covering things such as administrative fees for health insurance liabilities.
- Decided to give the authority to Fox to award 2-3 percent raises — and/or a lump sum of a $550 one-time raise — for employees. Fox also has the authority to give out pay raises for changes for rank, degree and changes in duties, and some one-time merit increases.
- Heard an enrollment report.
March 15 — which fell on Friday — is the official spring semester enrollment reporting date to the state. Overall, CSI has 8,722 students — a 2.4 percent increase compared with the same date last year.
CSI’s overall spring semester enrollment is up for a third year in a row, CSI associate dean of institutional effectiveness Chris Bragg wrote in an email Monday to the Times-News.
CSI has about 3,929 full-time students — a 2 percent increase. The college has 5,040 dual credit students — a 6.9 percent increase.
“As for our on-campus enrollment, the drops that we are seeing over the past few years have been in the 22-34 age group, not in the 18-21 age group which has held pretty steady,” Bragg wrote in a statement. “Again, our speculation is that historically low unemployment has something to do with this, but it is hard to know for sure.”
CSI has seen a flattening out of the enrollment decline over the years, Fox said during the meeting Monday, and a lot of work has gone into recruiting and engaging students. “I think this is very positive.”
- Heard a financial aid report.
The college’s default rate in 2015 was 14.9 percent, financial aid director Jennifer Zimmers said. That’s following students over a three-year period for how they repay loans.
A draft rate recently released puts CSI’s newest default rate down to 12.6 percent. Official numbers won’t come out until this fall. It’s the lowest default rate among Idaho community colleges.
- Heard a presentation about CSI’s Jerome and Gooding centers by director Cesar Perez.
- Approved a Head Start/Early Head Start report.
