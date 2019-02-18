TWIN FALLS — If you’re a working adult who wants to earn a college degree but can’t take daytime classes, the College of Southern Idaho is creating a new program to help meet your needs.
It’s unclear yet when “Weekend College Plus” could be up and running. CSI dean of student success John Hughes said he’d like to offer it starting this summer, but that timeline may not be feasible.
Weekend College Plus aims to allow Hispanic students and nontraditional students — such as working adults and those who may have dropped out of college in the past — to take classes on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We’re looking at ways at attracting a non-traditional student,” Hughes said.
It’s still early in the planning process for Weekend College Plus, he said, but noted it’s exciting. “We’re still working through a lot of the details.”
In order to earn a certificate or degree, students would have to take classes at other times beyond Fridays and Saturdays — the “plus” piece of the program’s name — such as on weeknights, through hybrid in-person and online offerings, or via online classes.
“We want to allow them to complete a degree with that ‘plus’ piece,” Hughes said.
The topic of weekend classes came up in August 2017 during CSI President Jeff Fox’s once-a-semester “State of the College” address. He told faculty members CSI planned to design complete degree programs students can pursue by attending Friday and Saturday classes.
It will be an opportunity for more people — some of whom may be working — to access a college education, Fox said during his address.
CSI has tried for a couple of years to get funding for Weekend College Plus through the state’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and the governor, Hughes said, but no line items across the state have been approved.
A Title III federal grant, which focuses on helping non-traditional and Hispanic students, will cover some of the costs of running the new program, Hughes said.
CSI officials are in early discussions about which career/technical education and degree programs to offer through the Weekend College Plus program. Options could include welding, general business, liberal arts, accounting/bookkeeping, education and some health fields such as certified nursing assistant. Students may also be able to earn an academic certificate.
Adults in the program who are already working could potentially get college credits based on their experience.
“Credit for prior learning would be part of this,” Hughes said.
The college posted a job advertisement this week for a director for Weekend College Plus. CSI will also possibly hire a part-time office specialist for the program, as well as a couple of welding instructors.
CSI’s new program fits with a push across the state to encourage more people to earn a college degree.
The state’s “Complete College Idaho” plan aims for 60 percent of 25- to 34-year-olds to have a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2020 in order to help meet workforce needs. But progress toward that goal has remained stagnant.
There’s also a push to improve Idaho’s “go on” rate. Fewer than half Idaho’s high school seniors pursue higher education — such as college or workforce training — within a year after graduating.
And there’s an “Idaho Opportunity Scholarship for Adult Learners” to help adults who’ve had a hiatus in their college education come back to finish.
When the economic recession hit about a decade ago, enrollment at CSI and other Idaho colleges and universities exploded because more people were out of work. CSI saw its enrollment spike from about 2007 to 2012.
Once the recession ended, enrollment dropped back down again. Now, across south-central Idaho, the regional unemployment rate is extremely low, at 2.2 percent.
As of Oct. 15, CSI’s total student headcount was 6,978 students — down 1.2 percent compared with the previous year. The official spring semester headcount isn’t compiled until March 15.
Two areas where enrollment is up at CSI: the number of academic credits students are taking and dual credit — high school students earning high school and college credits simultaneously.
