TWIN FALLS — Each fall, the College of Southern Idaho organizes an event to dig deep into one topic.
This year, the focus is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. CSI’s Social Science and Humanities Symposium kicks off Thursday and continues through Friday at the college’s Twin Falls campus.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 in the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust.
On the 70th anniversary, “what’s the status of human rights?” CSI symposium organizer and history professor Russ Tremayne asked. “Needless to say, we have a plethora of human rights issues in our country and in our world.”
CSI’s yearly symposium — organized by the college’s social science department — is 13 years old. Past topics have included refugees, women and American society, and the Vietnam War.
The interdisciplinary conference encompasses subjects such as social work, history and government, Tremayne said. The symposium is sponsored by the CSI Diversity Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The event is geared toward college students, middle- and high-school teachers, dual credit teachers, community members and college professors. It’s not too late to sign up if you’re interested in attending.
Speakers will include Ron Hatzenbuehler (professor emeritus of history at Idaho State University), David Adler (president of The Alturas Institute), Perri Gardner (assistant professor of political science at CSI), Deen Chatterjee (senior fellow at the University of Utah’s College of Law), criminal defense attorney Mike Wood, Dan Prinzing (executive director at Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise), Nisha Bellinger (professor of political science at Boise State University) and Sister RoseMary Boessen (executive director of La Posada in Twin Falls).
Topics to be covered include early human rights in the United States, U.S. Constitution and human rights, taking action for human rights, tracking human wellbeing globally, and immigration challenges and successes.
The event will also include a panel of historians, religious leaders and a documentary screening and Q&A with author and film director J. Jared Brock.
As part of her address, “Tracking Human Well-Being Globally: Political Determinants and Trends,” Bellinger will talk about health outcomes, disparities and the role politics plays.
“I hope to give them a sense of the progress the world community has made in terms of global health outcomes,” she said Monday, and what still needs to be done, including with policy solutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.