If you Go

When: The symposium begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Where: Rick Allen Room at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls

Cost: $65 per person, which includes lunch and one professional development credit through CSI.

CSI students seeking credit must pay prior to the event through MyCSI. All others seeing professional development credit may pay online during registration. Community members can also register if they’re not seeking credit.

How to register: Visit the symposium website at quondam.csi.edu/sshs

More information: 208-732-6861 or mreynolds@csi.edu.