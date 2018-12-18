TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is taking steps forward with a project to revitalize its on-campus Eagle Hall dormitory.
The college-owned dorm — which was built more than 25 years ago — can accommodate up to 256 students and the current occupancy rate is 87 percent. The college also manages the off-campus Northview and Eagle View apartments. Plus, CSI officials have talked during past board meetings about the possibility of a building a new dorm on campus near Eagle Hall.
College officials say the dorm renovation project will help extend the building’s lifespan, boost the occupancy rate, and help encourage students to live on campus, which they say has safety, academic and social benefits. Feedback from students who choose to live elsewhere is they’re looking for a better living space with private bathrooms — not a shared bathroom for 20-plus people.
CSI’s board of trustees heard an update on the project during a meeting Monday. Vice president of student services Michelle Schutt said there’s no set timeline at this point.
Construction may happen on one wing of the dorm at a time and affected students could be housed at Eagle View Apartments. Another option is to close the dorm one summer, but that would impact visiting groups to campus that use the space for overnight stays.
Regardless of the plan for how to logistically tackle construction, “we may be 8 months out from swinging a hammer,” Schutt said.
The project — with an architect’s cost estimate of $9 million — calls for upgrading HVAC and electrical systems, adding sprinklers, new furniture, new windows, cosmetic updates such as new paint, better access control for doors, and private bathrooms.
Vice president of administration Jeff Harmon said he’d also like Eagle Hall to utilize geothermal heating.
CSI officials want to get the project cost down closer to $6 million, Schutt said, which would allow the college to cash flow the project through bonding.
There’s no contract in place yet for the project. The next step is asking a contractor for rough estimates, Schutt said, and bringing information back to the CSI board.
Dorms need to be updated about every 15 years, Harmon said. There’s a need to renovate the building, Schutt said, and it’s a possibility to add more beds once the occupancy and demand increases.
During their meeting, trustees also:
- Heard information about CSI being a “Tree Campus USA” school.
The designation is from the Arbor Day Foundation, said Chance Munns, assistant professor of horticulture.
CSI met a handful of criteria in order to receive the designation, including having a committee; a tree care plan for maintaining, protecting and planting trees on campus; spending at least $3 per student on tree care (CSI is at about $5); observing Arbor Day in April; and having an arbor-related service learning project.
“When people come to campus, one thing they notice is our park-like atmosphere,” Munns said.
- Appointed Trustee Jack Nelsen as board clerk.
- Heard an annual report from the CSI Herrett Center for Arts and Science, and a presentation from student services.
