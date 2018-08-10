What’s new on campus?

Many times, a new school year is a chance to kick off new initiatives at the College of Southern Idaho.

This year, there are small changes, but the state legislature didn’t fund any line items for specific projects, so “there are no big, flashy things going on,” said Chris Bragg, associate dean of institutional effectiveness.

Here are a few of the new offerings at CSI for fall semester:

Live instruction at the Jerome and Gooding centers

Starting this fall, in-person classes will be offered at CSI’s Jerome Center. The center previously focused on community education, adult basic education and testing services.

Four classes will be offered this semester: allied health-medical terminology, college algebra, elementary Spanish 1 and English composition.

At CSI’s Gooding Center, the college is bringing back live instruction classes after a hiatus. Students can choose from political science, medical terminology and English composition.

Traditionally, Gooding classes have been delivered using a telecommunications system, with instruction originating from the Twin Falls campus.

Citizenship classes

CSI is offering a new citizenship class at its Jerome and Gooding centers, designed to help those preparing to become a U.S. citizen.