TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho employees and students who are breastfeeding or pumping now have their own private space at the Twin Falls campus.
A free-standing pod for nursing mothers was in place by July 1. CSI officials plan to send out a campus announcement soon about the offering. The first day of the fall semester was Monday.
Ultimately, the goal is to put up more nursing pods at CSI. “Our long-term hope is that we end up putting four on campus,” said Michelle Schutt, vice president of student services.
The pod is upstairs on the north side of the Taylor Building, just outside the dean of students’ office. To access the space, faculty, staff and students should contact CSI’s dean of students or human resources office.
The Fair Labor Standards Act was amended in 2010 as a result of the Affordable Care Act with a requirement that employers provide breaks for nursing mothers for one year after their child’s birth, and a private place to use for pumping or breastfeeding that’s not a bathroom.
Companies with fewer than 50 employees may not have to follow the rule if it would create a hardship for the employer.
CSI officials had talked about using office space, Schutt said, but it would be difficult to keep for long-term use as a nursing and pumping area if adjunct instructors needed it for work.
While attending a student affairs conference in March in Philadelphia, Schutt saw a Mamava lactation suite. “It’s something you can actually rent or you can purchase them.”
Schutt talked about it with the dean of students and they started looking into it.
“The brand was a little more than we could take on financially,” she said. “We worked with office supply folks to make up our own.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.