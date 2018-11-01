HAILEY — The Blaine County School District has released results of a survey some students took in the spring.
The school district collaborated with the Drug Coalition for the “Developmental Assets Profile” survey, the district said in a statement Monday.
Results are available on the school district’s website and were presented earlier this month to the Blaine County school board.
Data has been collected since 2002. The school district and youth organizations use it to “assess how organizations and schools can support our youth and their development,” according to the statement.
In the spring, students in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades at Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School, Silver Creek High School and Carey School took the survey. Questions covered topics such as drug and alcohol use, family and peer support, and internal assets such as social competency and personal identity.
Survey results indicated students “feel they have adequate levels of support, empowerment, boundaries and expectations, and social competencies,” the statement said. “Overall, students are vulnerable in areas related to the constructive use of time, positive identity, commitment to learning and positive values.”
For more information on survey results, visit blaineschools.org or contact Laurie Strand at lstrand@blaineschools.org.
