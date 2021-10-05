'That’s what makes me want to work hard ': Hispanic CSI students share their experiences

Edge: How could high schools help prepare Hispanic, first-generation students who might have these questions?

Luiz: Having panels like these. Having Hispanic students who are in higher education going to high schools and asking these questions that maybe (students) are too intimated to ask, so maybe we can give a personal insight into what (college) is like, and what we’ve gone through, and possible insights… so they can better succeed in higher education.

Edge: Do you feel you’re pulled between two cultures?

Angel Montes De Oca, from Twin Falls, studying chemistry: I’d say so. Here at school I’m a completely different person than at home. At home I speak more Spanish to my mom and my siblings. Here I speak a lot of English. I have a lot of friends from different cultures, some similar, but at the end of the day my cultural background at my house is different than it is here at the College of Southern Idaho.

Edge: How can CSI best serve, or better serve, Hispanic students?