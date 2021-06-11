That course Boise State suspended? An Idaho legislator made the complaint, email shows

Since then, the university has also declined to identify the person who caused the course to be suspended.

“Boise State University has never confirmed identifying details of the complainant,” Mike Sharp, a spokesperson for the university, told the Statesman by email. “It is our policy to protect the identity of complainants and the individuals identified in their reports from public disclosure so as not to discourage individuals from reporting concerns.”

Sharp also said the decision to suspend the course was made by “the President, Provost, Faculty Senate Leadership, University Foundations leadership, University Curriculum Committee leadership, and the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies.”

In its investigation, Hawley Troxell uncovered an incident in which a student reportedly called her instructor’s logic “stupid” during a Zoom discussion, which some other students in the class interpreted as a personal attack. After other students “began calling her out” in the Zoom meeting’s chat feature, the instructor intervened, telling the class she felt the student’s comment had not been ad hominem but rather about an argument the instructor had made. In that instance, the firm determined that the instructor had responded “appropriately.”