Teens learn about dangers of carbon monoxide, distribute information and free alarms

TWIN FALLS — The Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley to offer a week-long leadership development program centered around carbon monoxide awareness and safety.

The program will culminate from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday with a public safety event at the club’s location at 999 Frontier Road, Twin Falls. Club members will distribute information about carbon monoxide as well as a limited number of free carbon monoxide alarms, made possible due to support from First Alert, a leader in residential fire and carbon monoxide detection devices.

Twin Falls resident Dot Kesling-Rosenblum started the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation more than 10 years ago in memory of her daughter Lindsey after she died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at 22. Prior to graduating from college, Lindsey had been a big sister at the Bloomington Boys and Girls club near her college campus at Indiana University. When Kesling-Rosenblum reached out to the club to share the news of Lindsey’s passing, the seed of a partnership grew.

“Lindsey was a friend to everyone, but especially young people and those in need. Empowering these young people to keep their families and their own dreams safe felt like a natural thing to do to honor the work Lindsey had begun,” says Kesling-Rosenblum. “Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer because you can’t see it, smell it, taste it. We have found that engaging these teens, educating them about carbon monoxide and providing the tools necessary to speak with the public about this life-saving topic is a powerful model. We provide not only the tools to run a successful event, but also an opportunity for these kids to make a difference in others’ lives which builds self esteem and provides an invaluable service to the community.”

Club members aged 11-17 received a diverse range of training and support in preparation for the event. They meet with Twin Falls Fire Marshall Tim Lauda to learn about the specifics of carbon monoxide, including becoming familiar with how a carbon monoxide alarm works. They also get to take home a free alarm upon completion of the program.

Kesling-Rosenblum will also visit the club in person to help the kids put a face on the topic. Kesling family member Timmy Barron, a Chicago-based actor and improv coach, will meet with the kids via Zoom to help them get comfortable with an unfamiliar subject as well as engaging with the public.

To learn more about carbon monoxide and to receive a 20% discount on select alarms, visit LOK Wishing Tree Foundation’s website, lokwishingtree.org.

