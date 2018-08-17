TWIN FALLS — Students filled the hallways between classes, chatting and opening their new lockers Thursday at Lighthouse Christian School.
It was the first day of school at the Twin Falls private school. And for middle and high schoolers, it was their first day in a newly revamped building, complete with new classrooms and science labs.
Seventh-grader Maddy Shetler, 12, in her second year at Lighthouse, said she loves the new space. “It’s really going to be a big improvement.”
The school is growing so much and “we need the space,” she said.
Lighthouse Christian serves about 320 students from preschool through 12th grade. With the expanded secondary school space, it will free up classroom space in the main building and allow the school to expand its capacity to 720 students.
“We’re just excited for lots of room to grow,” school superintendent Kevin Newbry said.
Twin Falls and the Magic Valley’s population continues to grow as new businesses come in and homes are built. Lighthouse has seen a big desire among people wanting a Christian education for their children, Newbry said.
Renovation of an 18,000-square foot space — which also houses the school gymnasium — kicked off in October 2017. It included adding two science labs, 11 new classrooms, a 260-seat fine arts center, school offices and a staff meeting room.
It was the third and final phase of a major renovation project that began in 2014, which cost about $2 million.
Lighthouse Christian wrapped up work on its building and received the certificate of occupancy Tuesday — just in time for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony that night. “It was down to the wire,” Newbry said.
This year, Lighthouse has 57 middle school students and 90 high school students. So far, they’ve been talking a lot about their new space.
“They’re overwhelmed,” Newbry said. “They’ve been loving it.”
Previously, all Lighthouse students attended classes in the main building, where Lighthouse Church is also housed. Now, middle and high schoolers have their own space and only go to the main building for art classes and lunch.
Inside the newly revamped space, each room has its own WiFi controlling, Newbry said. It allows office staff to make an announcement just to one classroom, for instance, to call a student to the office.
Upgraded technology can be found throughout the building. “We’ve got TVs everywhere in the hallways and classrooms,” Newbry said, to display announcements and other information students need to be aware of.
There’s still some work left to do inside. The staircase will be carpeted within the next week or two. Other projects underway include finishing a ramp compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and finishing a common area with an abundance of outlets, where students can hang out or study.
As Newbry gave a building tour Thursday to the Times-News, work was underway inside an auditorium space, which the school plans to use as a worship center.
“Obviously, it’s not done,” he said. “We focused on the classrooms.” He estimates the worship center will be done in a month or so.
Lighthouse Christian moved to its Eastland Drive campus in 2008. Before that, the property was used by Anderson Lumber Co. The building that was recently renovated used to be a lumber storage warehouse.
Phase I of the building renovation kicked off in 2014 with a gymnasium, locker rooms, weight rooms and concessions area. Phase II — which wrapped up in summer 2017 — included constructing a balcony, an addition to the front entrance and a vestibule, and two classrooms.
Unlike public school districts, Lighthouse can’t bring a bond or levy request to voters to help pay for operating expenses or building projects. Instead, it raised money through a major capital campaign, “Next Gen,” from about 2012 to 2013.
The school also raised about $130,000 each year through a fall auction. And it relied on other donations, discounted materials, in-kind gifts, grants, donated equipment and volunteer labor.
