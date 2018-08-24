Subscribe for 33¢ / day
TWIN FALLS — Eighth through 12th graders are invited to join the Twin Falls City Youth Council.

The group learns about local government and civics, and works on projects. The first meeting is Sept. 10.

Meetings are at 4 p.m. the second Monday of each month during the school year at Dairy Queen, 805 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, Twin Falls.

Membership is free. Eighth-graders are welcome to join the council, but can’t hold executive offices.

For more information or to sign up, an application is available on the city of Twin Falls’ website. You can also contact Twin Falls City Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins at shawkins@tfid.org or sign up at the first meeting.

