TWIN FALLS — Community members are encouraged to leave donated goods inside a new “Blessing Box” in downtown Twin Falls.
As part of a “Change Your Community, Change the World” project at Twin Falls High School, sophomores Eric Price, Kristopher Anderson, Aidan Ward and Logan Walker decided to pursue construction of a “Blessing Box.”
The box is at the corner of Fifth Avenue North and Gooding Street on the property of First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls, the church said in a statement last week. “It is the local example of a nationwide movement seeking to help those who struggle with homelessness and hunger.”
The teenagers got the support of the church’s elders to place the box on church property.
They worked with Jeremy Bateman as supervisor of the box’s construction. Wayne Henderson of Magic Valley Printing donated the vinyl lettering on the Plexiglas doors, which reads: “Need a blessing, take one. Have a blessing, leave one.”
Twin Falls dentist Dr. Bryce Barfuss donated toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. Groups within First Presbyterian Church made donations of goods and cash.
Community members are invited to leave donated goods inside the box for those in need to pick up anonymously. If the Blessing Box is full, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the First Presbyterian Church office.
The church offers these suggestions for items to donate:
- Small boxes of cereal
- Shelf-stable boxes of milk
- Canned fruit or vegetables with a pop-top
- Boxed tuna/cracker snacks
- Vienna sausage
- Peanut butter
- Crackers
- Raisins or other dried fruit
- Macaroni and cheese
- Healthy snacks
- Bandages, lip balm, sunscreen, sterilizing wipes and hand sanitizer
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Toilet paper
- Travel-sized shampoo
- Bar soap
- Hats, mittens, warm scarves and warm socks
