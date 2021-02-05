Teachers still waiting on master educator premium bonuses

BOISE — The wait continues for hundreds of Idaho teachers who still haven’t received word on whether they will receive financial bonuses designed to reward Idaho’s best veteran teachers.

The State Board of Education is in the process of completing a third review evaluation of the application portfolios from some of the teachers who applied for master educator premiums, State Board spokesman Mike Keckler said.

“That process is going on right now and we just sent out notification to the applicants so they know what is going on,” Keckler said. “We hope to have it wrapped up and notification (of whether teachers will receive a premium) out in the next few weeks.”

Created by the Legislature, the master educator premiums are a $4,000 per year bonus that is designed to reward the highest performing veteran teachers in the state. The premiums renew for three years, bringing their total value for a successful applicant to $12,000 unless they stop teaching.

Last summer, 653 teachers applied for the premium. They hoped to receive word of whether they’d receive a premium by fall and expected to have the money already.