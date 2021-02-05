Teachers condemn Ehardt comments: ‘She’s angry at the teacher but she’s going to punish the student’

Nawrocki believes Ehardt was “shaming” virtual teachers, despite not knowing their individual situations. According to Nawrocki, every teacher wants to teach and gives their students their full support no matter the teaching situation.

“We have one of the absolute best AP History teachers doing that right now. Because she’s the primary caregiver for her elderly mother. She’s not so afraid for herself, but she just couldn’t live with herself if she brought (COVID-19) to her mom,” Nawrocki said.

Laura Milton has been a teacher in Idaho Falls for 6 years and is currently teaching at the D93 Online Academy. She felt Ehardt’s words were “disturbing” not only as an educator but also as a parent.

“As a parent, I have a first grader who’s been in in-person school since August. … I know his teachers are going above and beyond to teach him. And the thought of giving his school less funding because maybe a few of them were hesitant to go back into the classroom in a global pandemic is not fair to my child,” Milton said.

The Idaho Education Association also released a statement disagreeing with Ehardt’s statements, calling them “inaccurate, disrespectful, and out of touch.” The IEA said it is not that teachers don’t want to be in the classroom, it is that they don’t feel they can do so safely.

“Questioning the dedication and motivation of teachers who have given their all to educate and care for students during a global pandemic is reckless and counterproductive. The truth is that Idaho teachers desperately want to be in classrooms with students, but they want to do so in an environment that is safe for students and staff. That is certainly a reasonable request, but all too often across our state that goal has not been achieved,” Layne McInelly wrote in the statement.

