Teacher bonus announcements delayed

BOISE — Hundreds of Idaho teachers will have to wait another month to find out if they earned $4,000 bonuses.

The State Board of Education is again experiencing delays with the Master Educator Premium program, spokesman Mike Keckler said.

“We’re running late,” Keckler said. “Now we’re thinking it will be mid-to-late September before we notify applicants.”

Created by the Legislature, the Master Educator Premium program provides $4,000 per year to teachers who meet the criteria. The premiums renew for three years, bringing their total value for a teacher to $12,000.

This is the last year that teachers were allowed to apply for the premiums. The Legislature passed a law earlier this year that discontinues the premium program — although successful applicants will still earn the money.

This year, 645 educators applied for the premiums, Keckler said.

He identified two issues that contributed to the delay in evaluating application portfolios and notifying teachers.