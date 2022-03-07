Tackling hunger in Twin Falls schools

TWIN FALLS — For many students in the school district, meals can have an element of uncertainty.

After several years of economic and social insecurity brought on by the pandemic, paired with gaps in housing due to increased rents spurred by population growth and inflation, there has been an increase in efforts to make sure school kids have enough to eat.

In 2020 the district accessed federal pandemic-response funding, and now the kids of Twin Falls School District all qualify for free breakfast and lunch. But for many, having enough food at home is still a challenge. And for those students in the district classified as homeless, having enough food to eat is another problem entirely.

In response to these needs, a number of local efforts have expanded or evolved in the last several years to try and provide some stability in uncertain times, and to keep students and families fed.

Food pantries can now be found in eleven Twin Falls schools. At Bickel Elementary, the food pantry is stocked with dry goods from the Idaho Food Bank, as well as grab-and-go snacks from businesses like Chobani and Clif Bar. Bickel also receives donations from local groups, churches and charities. The effort has been so successful, the school has expanded the pantry to include clothing like winter boots, jackets and hats, as well as hygiene supplies like shampoo, soap, and toothpaste.

“The community has been awesome,” Bickel Elementary Principal Michelle Brewer said. “They reach out and make sure we’re taken care of.”

The pantry has open hours several times a week during the day for families to stop by and pick up food.

The Bickel pantry is most excited when they have a selection of foods that are ready to eat or require little preparation are in demand, Brewer said. And kid-friendly packaging that can be easily opened without a can opener are also favored.

“We’ll send home some things but they have no way to warm it up,” Brewer said. “It’s got to be something that they can open and warm up in a microwave.”

For Bickel and many other schools, the food pantries don’t have ways to store donations of perishable food. This results in less availability of fresh fruits, veggies, juice, milk and meats. And that’s where Becky Jaynes and Stephanie Hudson have developed a program to fill in the gap between services.

On an as-needed basis, Becky Jaynes, who is the district’s At-Risk & Homeless Coordinator, can distribute gift cards to students or families in the district who are experiencing homelessness. The gift cards let students and families shop for their own fresh foods at Grocery Outlet.

Jaynes said the fresh foods option is important because food boxes often will have dry and canned goods that often require a kitchen to prepare — something many students experiencing homelessness don’t have access to.

“I would look at (the food box) and think, ‘if this was what I had to eat, to feed my family, what could I make?’” Jayne said. “We were missing the produce and the fresh meats and the juices.”

School administrators work with the families of students facing economic hardships to connect them with services like food stamps. But in some cases, students still face a weekend without food.

“Filling those niches for families that come in on Friday evening and have nothing, I can say ‘here, this will get you through the weekend,’” Jaynes said. “We’ve run into so many families in that situation.”

Stephanie Hudson is the Executive Director of the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation. Hudson wrote the $5,000 grant from St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement Fund that paid for the gift cards.

“It’s been such a blessing for us in terms of what we’ve been able to do in bridging gaps within our school district families and our students,” Hudson said.

“The greatest thing about it is that those gift cards have been right at our fingertips so when Becky’s able to identify someone who is in need right there we don’t have to wait for the funding to trickle down, we can just hand them a gift card. And then we can help them get connected to other services.” Hudson said.

Hudson has applied for a second year of funding through the grant to continue the program for another year. It has got them thinking about how to make the program sustainable, and ongoing.

“We’ve obviously seen that there’s a need for it, and that it’s benefiting our students and families,” Hudson said. “We would love to find a community partner — whether that’s an organization or business or individual — who’s as passionate about this as we are, and it hopefully would look like a couple thousand dollars a year to have this gift card stack.” Finding such a partner would help them take it to the long term, Hudson said. “We know we want it to stay, we just have to figure out what that looks like.”

The foundation continues to meet with community partners and are looking for matches to chip in with the program.

“We meet with community partners and we talk about what they’re passionate about and we try to match that with something inside of our school district. And there’s so many people that are passionate about the kind of work Becky is doing and I don’t think they even knew it was an option before.”

