TWIN FALLS — As it turns out, the vast majority of Twin Falls School District parents enjoy meeting face-to-face with their child’s elementary school teacher.
More than 600 parents recently filled out a survey — available for three weeks — about their preferences for student-led conferences in the spring. The Twin Falls School District is one of only a few Magic Valley school districts that have springtime conferences.
“We just wanted to know basically if there was a way we could do conferences that was more beneficial to parents and teachers,” said Bill Brulotte, associate superintendent for the Twin Falls School District.
Of those surveyed, about 81 percent said they like the current system of meeting face-to-face with their child’s teacher.
Based on the survey results, the school district doesn’t plan to make any changes to spring conferences. But a couple of schools are planning to experiment with allowing parents to reserve a conference date and time much earlier. Brulotte likened it to getting a dentist appointment scheduled six months in advance.
During fall conferences, teachers like the opportunity to get to know their students’ parents and to build a relationship with them, Brulotte said. But for spring conferences, school district officials wanted to know: “Are those meeting the needs of parents and teachers who are visiting with the students?”
In the survey, the school district asked parents about options like phone conferences or how likely they’d be to voluntarily participate in a conference if their child is doing well in school.
