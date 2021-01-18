Survey paints a scattered picture of behavioral health services in Idaho schools

A new survey of behavioral health services in K-12 schools reveals a scattered landscape of programs across Idaho, where access to services is influenced by where a student lives, and the effectiveness of programs is rarely formally evaluated.

The State Department of Education paid research organization Education Northwest just over $17,000 for the survey, in response to a legislative mandate handed down last year. Some 80 percent of district administrators replied to the survey, which asked about behavioral health services available to students prior to COVID-19 disruptions. Students and education leaders say the global pandemic has only increased the urgency of providing these supports for youth.

More than 90 percent of school leaders and administrators said that providing behavioral health services helps students feel safe, readies them to engage in learning, and supports stronger student/teacher relationships. But only 60 precent of districts have a strategy or practice to support all students, the survey found, and just 27 percent reported having a “‘structured program” for behavioral health services. School counseling services were the most common support, available at 57 percent of surveyed schools.