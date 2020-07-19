Survey: More than 175,000 Idaho kids lack remote learning devices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Over half of Idaho’s K-12 students don’t have a remote learning device, according to information school administrators submitted to the State Board of Education.

The State Board’s “Digital Divide” survey, which has so far gathered device and internet accessibility projections from administrators in 145 of 178 Idaho school districts and charter schools, suggests that 176,456 Idaho students don’t have a device. To put that number into perspective, the state’s enrollment count for the 2019-20 school year was 312,011, according to the State Department of Education.

Other highlights include claims that 28,521 students and 2,739 teachers lack Internet connectivity and that 12,944 teachers don’t have a device.

Some administrators said nearly all of their students would need a device. Bear Lake School District put its number at 1,042, though enrollment there is just 1,175, according to the most recent state tally. Blaine County reported a need for 3,690 devices, including 400 for teachers, though enrollment their is just 3,391.