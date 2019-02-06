By the Numbers

Here’s a sampling of results from Idaho LGBTQ youth surveyed through the GLSEN’s 2017 “National School Climate Survey”:

84 percent: Regularly hear homophobic remarks at school

74 percent: Regularly hear negative remarks about transgender people

24 percent: Regularly hear school staff make homophobic remarks

44 percent: Regularly hear school staff make negative remarks about gender expression

71 percent: Experienced verbal harassment based on their sexual orientation

60 percent: Experienced verbal harassment based on gender expression

60 percent: Never report incidents of victimization to school staff

30 percent: Those who reported incidents who said it resulted in effective staff intervention

42 percent: Disciplined for public displays of affection that didn’t result in similar disciplinary action for non-LGBTQ students

74 percent: Unable to use the school restroom aligned with their gender

37 percent: Not allowed to use their chosen name or pronouns in school

33 percent: Had a Gay-Straight Alliance or similar club at their school

Source: GLSEN’s 2017 “National School Climate Survey”