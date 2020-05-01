Supreme Court fast-tracks hearing for state superintendent's lawsuit against Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on May 1.

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court will hold a June 5 hearing on state school superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s lawsuit against the Legislature and the State Board of Education.

The news comes less than a week after Ybarra filed the lawsuit — part of an escalating political power struggle over school IT and data management functions. And the schedule signals that the Supreme Court is putting the case on a fast track, as Ybarra and her attorney had requested.

In March, the 2020 Legislature stripped 18 IT and data management positions from Ybarra’s State Department of Education. The positions, and $2.7 million in funding, will go to the State Board of Education, effective July 1.

Ybarra said she was blindsided by the Legislature’s move, and she has been trying to fight it ever since.