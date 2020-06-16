Superintendents worry about protection against COVID-19 lawsuits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOMEDALE — Superintendent Rob Sauer plans to do everything he can to get Homedale students back in schools next fall. Parents want kids in school, Sauer said, and he thinks the face-to-face, teacher-and-student relationship is a critical part of student success.

But as he and other Idaho superintendents make plans for how to protect students against COVID-19 in the fall, they’re working under a looming concern: liability.

Some insurance providers notified Idaho school districts earlier this year that they likely won’t help cover costs if someone catches the coronavirus at school, then sues the district.

“We’re in a very litigious society and the concern I think a lot of districts have is without that insurance, if there is a case, one case potentially could break the bank,” Sauer said.

Leaders at the State Board of Education and Gov. Brad Little’s office are considering whether Idaho schools need extra protection from lawsuits stemming from the virus.

Debbie Critchfield, president of the State Board, says liability is one of the most prominent issues districts are facing as they try to navigate the return to school.