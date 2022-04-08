Superintendent candidates square off in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Candidates for State Superintendent of Education attended a forum hosted by the Kiwanis Club at the Turf Club on Thursday afternoon.

All four candidates for the job attended the forum. The three Republican candidates — current Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, Deborah Critchfield and Brandon Durst — will face off in the May 17 primary. They were joined by Democrat Terry Gilbert, who is unchallenged in the primary.

The forum was hosted as an event to let people get to know the candidates. Each candidate was given two minutes to respond to questions from Kiwanis moderator Neil Harpster about standardized assessments, local control and issues facing public education in Idaho.

Superintendent Ybarra cited the successes of her previous two terms, saying that under her watch Idaho ranked 5th in the nation for college and career readiness, was number one for high schoolers earning college credits and cited an Education Weekly report that Idaho had risen to 17th in the nation for student achievement, up from 31st in 2016.

“I have done the job that you have asked me to do,” Ybarra said. “I’m asking you to stick with me while I take us to top ten in the nation.”

Deborah Critchfield, who served as an appointed member of the State Board of Education for seven years and as its president for two, said she wanted to provide strong leadership to restore trust to education administration.

“There’s more discord about how we feel about education in general than there ever has been,” Critchfield said. “From the position that I’ve had for the last seven years, my conclusion is that lack of leadership has led us to this place.”

Brandon Durst sought to present himself as a very different candidate from Ybarra and Critchfield and prefaced his introduction by saying that many in the room would not like his views.

“I expect we’ll hear two competing visions for the future of Idaho schools,” Durst said. “One of those visions will be to double-down on the idea that institutions are correct, we need to trust experts, and we need to let experts make the decisions for our families. And I don’t believe that. I think we need something different.”

The lone Democrat, Terry Gilbert, said the free public schools were the basis of a functional democracy.

“I am in this race because I believe democracy is the best system,” Gilbert said. “We need to protect and defend public education for the common good.”

In responding to a question on why he is the best candidate for the position, Durst said he was a unique choice because he supports school choice, and he believes the State Department of Education needs to shift its role from serving school districts and toward serving parents, like a customer service organization that focuses on parents.

Ybarra said it’s important to have an educator in the position, and her past experience as a teacher, as a principal and as an administrator have given her experience at multiple levels of experience to draw from.

“I have walked the walk, I have walked in their shoes,” Ybarra said. “As an educator, it would be very hard to have a leader tell me what needs to be done when they don’t even understand the job.”

Things that set Critchfield apart, she said, were her vision of strong leadership.

“I love to work with people to come to the solutions that we need,” Critchfield said. “A leader knows when to be out in front, they know when to partner, and they also know when to get out of the way.”

In response to a question about local control, Ybarra said she supported local control, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, she backed school districts in making their own policy.

“I have been a local control gal from the start. You did not see me mandate masks, you did not see me mandate vaccines,” Ybarra said. “I am the superintendent who very rarely ever would support a piece of legislation that says ‘districts shall,’ I am always in support of legislation that says ‘districts may.’”

Critchfield used the question as an opportunity to return to her philosophy of strong leadership.

“Being left to make decisions, or being allowed to make your own decisions is not the same as being left alone,” Critchfield said. “We don’t want to be in the way as the State … But also not be left to wonder who’s in charge.”

Durst used the same question as a way to return to his premiere contention: that the family should be at the center of public education.

“To me, the ultimate level of local control is in the family,” Durst said. “We need to let them make those decisions in terms of where their kids go do school, and I think they need to allow money to follow those students to where they go to school.”

When addressing a question about the biggest issue facing public education today, Gilbert quoted the state constitution’s provision on providing common schools.

“We have at least two candidates up here who have embraced the idea of vouchers, providing your tax dollars to private schools,” Gilbert said. He added that there are political forces in Idaho that would favor private interests over the public good. “There are unloving critics of public education, we have them in our state in the Idaho Freedom Foundation.”

Durst said he supports a full school choice plan, and that districts should compete with private schools for money.

“Competition is good,” Durst said. “Competition results in better outcomes and results in innovation and it improves the lives of all who rely on that.”

Critchfield also stated that she was open to school choice.

“We should always be open to hearing what the ideas are,” Critchfield said. “how do we take what we’re doing and enhance those good things, and then change those things that aren’t working anymore.”

The candidates discussed the merits of standardized testing, each with a view of how testing as is currently done could be modified. The three Republicans were apparently in agreement that frequent, shorter assessments can help educators identify where to make up gaps in learning.

Gilbert said that using assessment tests as a measure of how successful a school was were missing the point.

“We do not measure and should not measure a school by one standardized test,” Gilbert said. “Here’s the question for me: does this school spark joy? Does it create students who love learning?”

