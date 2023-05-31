Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development & Training has announced this year’s Youth Career Academies. Covering a range of topics, each weeklong academy is designed to empower middle and high school students in the Magic Valley to explore and experience modern career opportunities through hands-on learning and career exploration.

With an aim to engage, nurture and excite young people in the pursuit of careers, the Youth Career Academies will provide a platform for students to gain insights and develop skills in high-demand industries.

“We are excited to offer these Youth Career Academies, providing students with an opportunity to explore careers and opportunities they may not typically get exposure to,” said Alex Wolford, industry program manager at CSI Workforce Development & Training. “Our hope is that many will find passions they didn’t know existed while acquiring valuable skills that lay a strong foundation for future career success.”

The academies offer a range of programs, providing students with valuable insights and skills in various industries.

Entrepreneurial Exploration: June 5-9

Students ages 13-17 will discover the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, including opportunity recognition, market research, business financials, marketing and presenting ideas. This immersive program also connects students with local business executives and successful entrepreneurs, providing industry exposure and inspiration.

Modern Manufacturing: June 12-16

Designed for students aged 12-18, this academy aims to spark interest in manufacturing careers. Participants will explore the dynamic world of modern manufacturing, learning about advancements in technology and gaining foundational skills necessary for a successful career in the industry.

Summer Ag Academy: July 17-20

Agriculture, the backbone of the Magic Valley, takes center stage in this academy. Students aged 14-18 will delve into the diverse aspects of the industry, visiting local ag businesses and engaging in hands-on learning activities at the CSI Breckenridge Farm in collaboration with the CSI Agriculture Department.

Intro to Cybercore: July 17-21, 2023

In partnership with the College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho National Laboratory and other industry partners, this academy introduces high school students to the exciting field of cybersecurity. Through hands-on activities, industry mentorship and facility tours, participants interested in computer programming, networking and cybersecurity will gain invaluable knowledge and practical skills.

Advanced Cybercore: July 31—Aug. 4

Building upon the Intro to Cybercore program, this advanced academy provides a deeper exploration of cybersecurity topics. Students in grades 9-12 will engage in advanced hands-on learning activities, further enhancing their skills and understanding of this critical field.

Registration for the Youth Career Academies is now open. Interested students and parents can visit workforce.csi.edu and click the “events” tab to secure their spots. Financial aid is available for all academies. Information about scholarship opportunities can be found by contacting awolford@csi.edu or 208-732-6344.