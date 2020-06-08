Students with special needs struggle to learn remotely

Disabilities or other impairments that can interfere with life activities can qualify kids for a 504 plan. Parents, teachers and building principals create the plans, which 11,564 students qualified for this school year, according to the SDE.

Survey results related to 504s were more limited — and mixed. Of the six respondents whose children have a 504, two said their school district or charter school has provided only a partial amount of accommodations and services. Two said their district or charter could not provide services for their child remotely, and two said special services continued, despite the shift to remote learning.

‘Absolute hell’

Besides not getting services required by law, parents aren’t able to teach their children at home because they lack the capacity and resources.

Parent Alise Durfee called her son’s final weeks of the school year “absolute hell,” as he struggled with feelings of isolation and depression from a disruption to his normal routine and disconnection from school.

“It has been hardest on him compared to my other child because he needs the human interaction and seeing things first hand,” she said.