Students, volunteers paint over hate speech on rocks at Twin Falls high schools

Connolly said he was frustrated that the “loving event we had a few hours earlier had been stomped on and erased.”

He and some other community members tracked down white spray paint and painted a white strip through the pink on the rock to make it look like the transgender flag, which is striped with blue, pink and white.

“I don’t think whoever made the pattern knew how easy it was (to turn it into the transgender flag),” Connolly said.

This back and forth has gone over the last few days. At one point the painting turned political with messages of support for former President Donald Trump painted on the rocks.

Connolly has continued to drive past the rocks to monitor them for hateful language that needs to be painted over. He said he plans to continue to do so through the month.

As a Twin Falls High School graduate who was not out while in school, Connolly said he wants to make sure all LGBTQ students feel supported.

“I’ve been really touched with everybody who has come to volunteer,” Connolly said. “I’m also really proud of us for being able to maintain a positive message and support these high schoolers who still have to go to school with these people who are intolerant.”