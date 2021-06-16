Students, volunteers paint over hate speech on rocks at Twin Falls high schools

TWIN FALLS — The school spirit rocks on the lawns outside Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools are usually painted with messages celebrating a student’s birthday or supporting an athletics team before a big game.
But over the last few days, the rocks have been painted and repainted numerous times to cover up homophobic and transphobic messages.
The exchanges began last week after students painted the rock outside of Twin Falls High School with a rainbow of colors in recognition of Pride Month. This month commemorates the Stonewall riots in June 1969, when people stood up against the police’s treatment of the LGBTQ community in New York City.
Shortly after the students painted the rock, someone or some other grup covered it in white paint and wrote hateful messages toward the LGBTQ community in black and red spray paint.
On Friday night, students and volunteers with local nonprofit Southern Idaho Pride covered up these messages with ones supporting the LGBTQ community. Brandon Connolly, a volunteer with the nonprofit and a community activist who is transgender, said the repainting was “healing.”
“It was so nice to watch all of these students get together and create this environment where they were excited to show they weren’t alone,” Connolly said.
But the rocks were painted over again only a few hours later. Connolly drove past the rocks about 2 a.m. Saturday to find one was painted blue and pink. He assumed this was a statement saying that only two genders exist, which ignores those who are transgender, gender-nonconforming or nonbinary.
Connolly said he was frustrated that the “loving event we had a few hours earlier had been stomped on and erased.”
He and some other community members tracked down white spray paint and painted a white strip through the pink on the rock to make it look like the transgender flag, which is striped with blue, pink and white.
“I don’t think whoever made the pattern knew how easy it was (to turn it into the transgender flag),” Connolly said.
This back and forth has gone over the last few days. At one point the painting turned political with messages of support for former President Donald Trump painted on the rocks.
Connolly has continued to drive past the rocks to monitor them for hateful language that needs to be painted over. He said he plans to continue to do so through the month.
As a Twin Falls High School graduate who was not out while in school, Connolly said he wants to make sure all LGBTQ students feel supported.
“I’ve been really touched with everybody who has come to volunteer,” Connolly said. “I’m also really proud of us for being able to maintain a positive message and support these high schoolers who still have to go to school with these people who are intolerant.”
In an emailed statement to the Times-News, Southern Idaho Pride Vice President CJ Rasmusson said the nonprofit is proud of the way the community has come together to stand against intolerance in the city.
“There is a lot to overcome — homophobia, transphobia, and other forms of bigotry need to be fought every day,” Rasmusson wrote. “But the outpouring of love we’ve seen from people willing to step up and cover up this hate speech, again and again, reminds us that we are not alone. We hope that through all this, LGBTQ+ people see there is a community that supports them, loves them and will fight for equality and inclusion.”
In response to the events over the last few days, as well as past instances of the rocks being painted with divisive language and occasionally profanity, vulgarity or hate speech, the Twin Falls School District is developing a written policy that will govern how the rocks should be used, the district said in a written statement.
District spokesperson Eva Craner said this policy will likely go before the school board for adoption prior to the start of the next school year in August.
In the statement, the district also said that when profanity or hate speech is painted on the rocks, district staff paints over it.
“In these instances, the actions of the students involved can lead to disciplinary or legal action,” the district said in the statement.
Craner said the district investigated one instance over the past week that included hate speech and identified the students behind it.
The district does not disclose the disciplinary actions taken against students who violate district policy, but Craner said these actions could include parent conferences, counseling, suspension and referral to law enforcement in situations where a law has been broken.
In 2017, a “blue versus pink” spirit day at Twin Falls High prompted some students, including some transgender students, to wear purple. A slew of negative reactions followed and the rock outside was painted half pink and half blue, with the international symbols for male and female and the words “Tradition is Tradition.”
Photos of the rock with profanity-laced comments then circulated on social media.
The rock was then painted in school colors. Then with euphemisms for sex.
The school district said at that time that there were no policies or rules about student expression using the rocks but that administrators would consider creating some and that officials would provide more education and training to students “to make sure all students feel welcome in our school.”
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School is reeling after a school-spirit activity left some students feeling marginalized and sparked harassment o…