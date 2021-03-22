Students organize vigil against anti-Asian racism

In the final speech of the night, Suo spoke about how she hides her culture in public, including not speaking Chinese and not wearing her jade jewelry.

“By definition, I’m Asian American, but I’ve only ever felt Asian and othered in America,” Suo said. “Society makes it obvious here that I have to be white to succeed — and clearly I am not that.”

State Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, also spoke at the vigil. Chew, who is originally from Oakland, Calif., came to Boise in 1986 and said she felt welcomed in the Treasure Valley. But Chew also spoke about an incident where she was walking to her car one night in Boise and a man made her fear for her safety.

“The kind of thing that could have happened to me that day, that’s the kind of thing that is happening to Asian people across the country,” Chew said, adding that Idaho is not immune to the problem of anti-Asian discrimination.

“It’s already here,” she said.

Having faced anti-Asian discrimination all of her life, Chew said it’s taken her some time to find her real thoughts on the March 16 shootings.