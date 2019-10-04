TWIN FALLS — Students packed the gym Thursday at the College of Southern Idaho.
“Latinos have?” executive director of Latinos in Action Jose Enríquez asked the crowd.
“Talent!” the students responded in unison.
“Latinos are?” Enríquez asked again.
“Brilliant!” the students echoed.
The call-and-response was part of Enríquez’s keynote speech during the Hispanic Youth Summit at CSI — an event presented by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs with the intent of getting students to think about life after high school.
Enríquez stressed to students the importance of getting involved in their community and staying driven to further their education.
“You got to take advantage of what you have. You have so much,” Enríquez said. “Now you’ve got to run with it.”
The world needs more bilingual leaders, and students can be role models for a younger generation, he told the crowd.
“What good is your education if you can’t bring your people with you?” he asked.
Nearly 750 students from across Idaho traveled to CSI to attend the summit. In addition to Enríquez’s keynote speech, students had the chance to meet with recruiters from Idaho colleges and industries to explore career opportunities. They attended seminars on navigating life after high school with respect to Latino culture.
Students were given essential information and resources to help them decide what route is right for them, said Juan Saldaña, community resources development specialist at the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs.
Saldaña highlighted one seminar that taught students about financial aid through Lotería or Mexican bingo. It’s important to provide what is often impenetrable information in a fun and consumable way, he said.
“A lot of these students will be first-generation college students,” Saldaña said. “We try to make every single workshop very hands-on.”
Saldaña said colleges awarded $649,000 in scholarships to students at the seminar and estimated about 70% of attendees would go on to college.
Nelson Ortiz, a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, said he benefited from learning about financial aid and how to pay for a post-secondary degree. The summit helped him explore different pathways in pursuing a career in marketing.
“Being able to have time to go out and actually talk to people face to face gives me more opportunity to learn and makes me more informed,” Ortiz said.
Seeing a strong Latinx community at the summit was inspiring, said Julissa Ochoa, a senior at Wood River High School interested in a career in real estate.
“I feel way more motivated,” Ochoa said. “I feel like I can do whatever I put my mind to.”
The Commission on Hispanic Affairs is in its 14th year hosting the summit, with this being the second time it was held at CSI in addition to Boise. The commission will host this year’s Boise event on Oct. 23.
