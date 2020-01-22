TWIN FALLS — A student walking in the Canyon Ridge High School parking lot was injured by a car Wednesday afternoon, school officials say.
Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said another student's car hit the victim after school was let out.
The injured student was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Twin Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Howe said. Parents of the two students have been notified.
Police are investigating the crash and charges are pending, Howe said..
