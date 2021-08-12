Student engagement drops – again – during the pandemic

BOISE — Idaho’s student engagement dropped to a new low during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the State Department of Education.

Only 45.7% of students reported being engaged with school during a 2021 survey. That’s down from 52.6% in 2019 and 65% the year before that. (Engagement scores dropped in 2019 when high school students were added to the survey). The data wasn’t collected in 2020 amid pandemic disruptions.

The engagement survey measures students’ degree of curiosity, interest and optimism. It’s an important measure in Idaho education because it’s one measure of accountability that state superintendent Sherri Ybarra chose to use in Idaho’s plan to comply with a federal law called the Every Student Succeeds Act. Officials chose student engagement over other potential indicators, including chronic absenteeism, after administrators and educators pushed back saying they couldn’t be responsible for student attendance.

EdNews previously reported on a breakdown of the engagement survey results across three key indicators (behavioral, cognitive and emotional), but the comprehensive engagement scores were not available at the time.

The category breakdown shows that student’s emotional engagement suffered especially during the pandemic.