Stopher steps down as executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development

TWIN FALLS — The Executive Director of Southern Idaho Economic Development (SIED) is stepping down to take a new position in Southern California. Connie Stopher, who has served as the SIED Executive Director since 2017, will leave the economic development organization on Nov. 5 to take a similar position with the Economic Development Coalition based in Temecula, California.

“I knew when I first met Connie that she had that special Economic Development Sauce that we need here in Southwest Riverside County. She will be a dynamo for our region. We are fortunate to have the beautiful backdrop of Southern California to help us attract amazing talent like Connie Stopher,” said Diane Strand, the Executive EDC Board Member and Search Committee Chair in announcing Stopher’s hiring.

Dan Olmstead, the Chair of the SIED Board expressed his appreciation for Stopher’s work. “As Board Chair, I applaud Connie’s efforts in leading SIED. As the economic development marketing organization in the Magic Valley, she led the very successful expansion of our social media presence, and rural Magic Valley development opportunities. She will be a great asset to her new organization.”

Dr. L. Dean Fisher, the President of the College of Southern Idaho, which employs the SIED Executive Director, also recognized Stopher’s work.