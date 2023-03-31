Part tune-up, part fundraiser, the Filer speech team divided up in classrooms and delivered riveting speeches for the public to hear Tuesday evening at their high school.

With donations encouraged, the entertaining event was an opportunity for the team to raise funds for their yearly expenses.

The speeches themselves were a rare opportunity for the public to get a peek at what the judges will be hearing at the Idaho High School Activities Association's District Speech competition.

PHOTOS: Stellar speaking from Filer's speech team Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase Students gives stellar speeches during showcase