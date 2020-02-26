Statehouse roundup, 2.26.20: Governor's teacher pay plan clears a major hurdle

“There is strong accountability in House Bill 523 for educators and school districts,” Wilson said. “This five-year build out is fiscally conservative and fits within Gov. Little’s conservative, five-year revenue forecast.”

Educators from across the state traveled to the Statehouse Tuesday and Wednesday to voice their support for passing the bill.

“It allows us to effectively manage the district’s budget and maximize our classroom resources,” West Ada School District Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Gillen said.

Quinn Perry, the Idaho School Boards Association director of policy and government affairs, said the bill will help additional financial assistance to districts that use their operational dollars or rely on supplemental levies to offer higher salaries than the state pays out.

“Schools and districts often have to pay more than current state maximum to offer a competitive salary,” Perry said.

Throughout two days of testimony, only Idaho Freedom Foundation Vice President Fred Birnbaum opposed the bill.

