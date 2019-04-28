TWIN FALLS — Idaho’s teacher ethics commission decided earlier this month to revoke former Twin Falls teacher Jason Benjamin’s certificate after he admitted to police he had sex with a 17-year-old former student despite a jury acquitting him in August of a felony rape charge.
The Idaho Professional Standards Commission filed an administrative complaint in December and issued a final order April 4.
The commission investigates ethics complaints among certified educators and can take disciplinary action such as revoking or permanently revoking a teaching certificate, suspending a certificate indefinitely or until certain conditions are met, or issuing a letter of reprimand.
Benjamin didn’t request a hearing within 30 days of the state filing an administrative complaint against his teaching certificate, the final order states. Since he didn’t, “the allegations in the Administrative Complaint are treated as admitted,” according to the order.
Lisa Colon Durham, director of certification and professional standards for the Idaho State Department of Education, wasn’t available to comment Friday about the decision to revoke Benjamin’s teaching certificate. The commission includes final orders on its website.
Benjamin held a secondary teaching certificate — allowing him to teach middle or high school — with history and math endorsements. The certificate became effective Sept. 1, 2016, and was slated to remain in effect through Aug. 31, 2021.
Under Idaho Code, the state is required to permanently revoke the certificate of anyone who pleads guilty to or is convicted of a felony crime against a child.
The state’s final order for Benjamin revokes his teaching certificate but doesn’t say it’s a permanent revocation. Benjamin pleaded not guilty to a felony rape charge and wasn’t convicted.
In August 2018, a jury found Benjamin not guilty of rape, despite his admission that he knowingly had sex with an underage girl.
The foreman of the jury, who identified himself as “Jason,” told the Times-News after the trial that he and other jurors did not feel the case met the “true definition of rape.”
“Rape is such an ugly word,” the foreman said. “We just could not slap him with the label of rapist when even she said it was consensual and she pursued him.”
Benjamin, who taught at Canyon Ridge High School from 2009 until 2017, was arrested in December 2017 after a 17-year-old former student told police she and Benjamin had sex in October 2017, a claim Benjamin confirmed in police interviews.
Benjamin was 39 years old at the time of the encounter and was teaching at Robert Stuart Middle School.
The former student added Benjamin as a friend on Facebook. After about one week of messaging back and forth, Benjamin invited the teenager to his home, the teenager told police.
She allegedly visited Benjamin’s apartment several times to kiss and watch movies, according to court records, and they had sex during one of the visits.
Prior to coming to Benjamin’s apartment, the teenager messaged him about her intent to have a sexual encounter, according to the ethics commission’s final order.
She expressed the desire to have sex one time previously but was rebuffed by Benjamin that time, the order states.
The teenager ended the relationship over Facebook messenger shortly after the encounter.
