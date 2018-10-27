Try 1 month for 99¢
Bridge Academy

Bridge Academy employees serve a Thanksgiving dinner to students and their families on Monday, Nov. 23, 2015 at the Twin Falls Senior Center.

 (Courtesy photo)

BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education released a list of “additional targeted support and improvement” schools Friday.

It’s the last phase of information being released in recent months under the state’s new accountability system, the department said in a statement.

This is the first time the state has used the new accountability system to gauge how public schools are doing. It’s a requirement for states to have an accountability system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015.

In total, Idaho identified 67 targeted schools — 36 of which hadn’t been identified for any other accountability status.

The program’s identifications are required under federal law. It looks at the performance of every subgroup of students in a school.

“The ATSI calculations are quite complex and required an in-depth analysis of up to three years of data for 10 different groups,” director of accountability and assessment Karlynn Laraway said in a statement.

School accountability data is available on the Idaho State Department of Education’s website. In December, the state will release a new online report card.

Here’s a list of south-central Idaho ATSI schools and subgroups identified as in need of improvement:

  • Declo Junior High School: students who have disabilities
  • Gooding High School: English learners
  • Gooding Middle School: economically disadvantaged, English learners, Hispanic, students with disabilities and white
  • Wendell Middle School: white
  • Shoshone Middle School: students who have disabilities
  • Magic Valley High School (Twin Falls): white
  • Robert Stuart Middle School (Twin Falls): Asian
  • Bridge Academy (Twin Falls): economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and white
  • Filer Middle School: Hispanic and students who have disabilities
  • Kimberly Elementary School: economically disadvantaged
  • Heritage Academy (Jerome): economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and white
  • Syringa Mountain School (Hailey): economically disadvantaged
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments