BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Education released a list of “additional targeted support and improvement” schools Friday.
It’s the last phase of information being released in recent months under the state’s new accountability system, the department said in a statement.
This is the first time the state has used the new accountability system to gauge how public schools are doing. It’s a requirement for states to have an accountability system under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced No Child Left Behind in 2015.
In total, Idaho identified 67 targeted schools — 36 of which hadn’t been identified for any other accountability status.
The program’s identifications are required under federal law. It looks at the performance of every subgroup of students in a school.
“The ATSI calculations are quite complex and required an in-depth analysis of up to three years of data for 10 different groups,” director of accountability and assessment Karlynn Laraway said in a statement.
School accountability data is available on the Idaho State Department of Education’s website. In December, the state will release a new online report card.
Here’s a list of south-central Idaho ATSI schools and subgroups identified as in need of improvement:
- Declo Junior High School: students who have disabilities
- Gooding High School: English learners
- Gooding Middle School: economically disadvantaged, English learners, Hispanic, students with disabilities and white
- Wendell Middle School: white
- Shoshone Middle School: students who have disabilities
- Magic Valley High School (Twin Falls): white
- Robert Stuart Middle School (Twin Falls): Asian
- Bridge Academy (Twin Falls): economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and white
- Filer Middle School: Hispanic and students who have disabilities
- Kimberly Elementary School: economically disadvantaged
- Heritage Academy (Jerome): economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and white
- Syringa Mountain School (Hailey): economically disadvantaged
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.