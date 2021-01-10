State receives $6 million federal preschool grant

BOISE — Idaho is receiving a new federal preschool grant — but advocates are avoiding the word “preschool.”

Instead, they are saying the three-year, $6 million grant will allow the state to work with educators and schools and community and business partners on early learning options.

The long-term goal — according to a joint news release from the State Board of Education and the Association for the Education of Young Children, a nonprofit advocacy group — is to “build a mixed-delivery system for parents with young children.”

The semantics are significant, given Idaho’s politics. Idaho is one of just a handful of states that does not fund pre-kindergarten programs, and conservative legislators have long resisted publicly funded pre-K.

But on Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little and State Board President Debbie Critchfield both said they hope the federal funding will help the state meet one of its top education goals: early childhood literacy. Reading has been a growth area in the state’s budget; the state is putting $26 million into literacy programs in 2020-21, a sum that has doubled since Little took office.