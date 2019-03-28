TWIN FALLS — A bill heading to the governor specifies Idaho public schools should be made available if they’re needed as a polling place for elections.
Here in the Magic Valley and Idaho, some communities use schools as polling places, but it’s still somewhat uncommon. Officials say Idaho public schools make up about 28 percent of the polling places throughout the state, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
The Senate voted 22-12 Tuesday to approve House Bill 270. The House previously passed the bill. Now, it heads to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.
Backers of the legislation say it’s needed so voters have someplace to vote and so lines aren’t overly long, that polling places are accessible for people who have disabilities, and public schools are the only possible polling locations in some areas, the AP reported. Opponents say it puts students at risk by forcing schools to be open to voters for elections.
A handful of south-central Idaho communities — including Filer, Jerome and Minidoka County — already have some public schools being used as polling places. But many, such as Twin Falls and Cassia County, don’t.
Twin Falls County only has two polling places at schools: Filer Middle School (which has a detached gymnasium where voting takes place) and Hollister Elementary School.
There used to be a lot more polling places at schools, Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said Wednesday, but “we’ve gradually pulled out of schools” due to concerns such as safety, lack of parking, and schools needing to use gymnasium and lunchroom space where elections were previously held.
But in Twin Falls County, finding new polling places hasn’t been an issue, Glascock said, and many are now at churches. “We’re very lucky that the churches will work with us.”
The county doesn’t have any plans to go back to using more schools as polling places, she said.
The bill moving through the legislature came out of Canyon, Ada and Bannock counties, where challenges arose after schools have indicated they don’t want to be polling places anymore, Glascock said, and it’s a challenge to find new locations.
Schools are trying to improve security, Glascock said. A long time ago, the first indication of problems with using Twin Falls County schools as polling places came when a school principal wanted all voters to check in at the school office, she said.
Something else that worries Glascock: If there’s a lockdown at a school on Election Day, “then what do you do for your voters?” she said.
Finding available parking is also a challenge at school campuses, Glascock said. Plus, when students are moving around the school building between classes, they may have to come near where voting is happening.
In Jerome, polling places include the Jerome School District’s administrative office and Jerome Middle School.
“We have not had any issues,” Jerome School District Superintendent Dale Layne said Wednesday.
Layne said the only concern he’d have if more schools are used as polling places is getting voters into school buildings since there are now security vestibules where visitors have to be buzzed in by front office staff.
“We would work something out with the county,” Layne said, adding Jerome County works excellently with the school district. “We’d have to think through that process.”
Currently, the polling place at the school district’s administrative office — the old middle school building — is in an attached gymnasium. A few students spend their days in class at the district office building, but they’re in an annex on campus, not the main building where voters arrive.
Next school year, more students will be at the administrative office as the alternative school expands, Layne said, but they’ll be in classrooms upstairs and a door leading up there will be locked.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.